Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $4.01 Million; Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Shareholder Bank Of America Has Cut Stake as Share Value Rose

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 71,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 396,946 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87 million, down from 468,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. It closed at $30.97 lastly. It is down 19.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27M, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Asian Stocks Mixed Ahead of Upcoming U.S. Payroll Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports for ExxonMobil, Oracle & ADP – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDR, X, ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $493.81M for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Financial Bank N A New York has invested 1.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Blair William Il stated it has 353,387 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 213,354 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 14,984 shares stake. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 3,425 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Salem Inv Counselors invested in 2,756 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Benedict Advisors holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 26,144 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). M&R Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.14% or 3,835 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has 242,486 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Company reported 58,193 shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated owns 1.40 million shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Llc holds 18,900 shares.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 8,800 shares to 540,700 shares, valued at $26.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. $509,766 worth of stock was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. Ayala John had sold 3,121 shares worth $418,155 on Tuesday, January 22. 6,035 shares valued at $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock or 1,614 shares. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Weinstein Donald. $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Perrotti Thomas J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 117,544 shares in its portfolio. Champlain Ltd Liability accumulated 2.09 million shares or 0.54% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 20,458 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 9,125 shares stake. National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 684,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 0.01% stake. Kennedy Mgmt stated it has 0.13% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 131,770 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp accumulated 26,300 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 6.24M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.01% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 1,833 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 10,928 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3,165 shares to 94,096 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ILF) by 178,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Strategic Sale of Household Cleaning Business – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) CEO Ron Lombardi on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prestige Brands Holdings beats by $0.02, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Tailored Brands, Newmont Mining, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prestige Brands (PBH) Presents At 2019 ICR Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.