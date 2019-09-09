Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Telus (TU) Stake By $569,800; Shorts at TORSTAR CL-B CDA ORDINARY SHARES (TORSF) Raised By 0.62%

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased Telus Corp (TU) stake by 2.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd acquired 15,400 shares as Telus Corp (TU)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 748,800 shares with $27.72 million value, up from 733,400 last quarter. Telus Corp now has $21.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 356,398 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

TORSTAR CORP CL-B CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TORSF) had an increase of 0.62% in short interest. TORSF’s SI was 16,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.62% from 16,200 shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 7 days are for TORSTAR CORP CL-B CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TORSF)’s short sellers to cover TORSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.72 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Torstar Corporation operates as a media firm in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $60.80 million. It operates in three divisions: Metroland Media Group , Star Media Group (SMG), and Digital Ventures. It currently has negative earnings. The MMG segment publishes The Hamilton Spectator and the Waterloo Region Record daily newspapers, and approximately 100 weekly community newspapers; and digital properties, including homefinder.ca, save.ca, travelalerts.ca, and wagjag.com, as well as regional online sites, such as durhamregion.ca.

Another recent and important Torstar Corporation (OTCMKTS:TORSF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Four Companies That Could Unlock Torstar’s Shareholder Value – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2016.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why Put Your Money in a Savings Account When You Can Invest in Telus (TSX:T) Stock Instead! – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks to Load Up on Today â€” and Get Rich on Tomorrow – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Companies With High Forward Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should You Buy Telus (TSX:T) Stock for Your TFSA? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Our Perceived Risk Tolerance Levels Have Drifted Out Of Whack – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.