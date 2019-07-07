Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Transcanada (TRP) Position; Calithera Biosciences (CALA)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased Transcanada Corp (TRP) stake by 1.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd acquired 11,000 shares as Transcanada Corp (TRP)’s stock rose 13.64%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 629,050 shares with $28.25M value, up from 618,050 last quarter. Transcanada Corp now has $46.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 615,462 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – Keystone XL Stuck in Limbo as TransCanada Fights Legal Threats; 22/03/2018 – Petronas says involved in TransCanada’s proposal to build North Montney Mainline Extension; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS COMPANY CONSIDERING JV PARTNERS FOR COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT -CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 20/04/2018 – TransCanada files for new short-term committed rates for MarketLink shippers; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Transcanada Pipelines $Benchmark; 10Y, 20Y, 30Y

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 35 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 21 cut down and sold their positions in Calithera Biosciences. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 21.70 million shares, up from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Calithera Biosciences in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $175.80 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.

Bvf Inc Il holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc owns 82,580 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 3.77 million shares. The Japan-based Hikari Power Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Adage Capital Partners Gp L.L.C., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 700,000 shares.

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 511.11% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.61 actual EPS reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% EPS growth.

The stock increased 4.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 408,455 shares traded or 26.62% up from the average. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) has declined 2.91% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500.