Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $432,900; Hallmark Capital Management Holding in Cdw (CDW) Has Trimmed by $913,920 as Stock Price Rose

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 9,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 207,258 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, down from 216,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 269,014 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 251,875 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.97M, up from 247,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 6.70 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

