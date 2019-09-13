Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Stake by $1.20 Million; Theleme Partners Llp Has Cut Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $1.54 Million as Stock Price Rose

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 239,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 5.11M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.70M, up from 4.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 690,630 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500.

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 40,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.70 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 11.73 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $490.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27,155 shares to 251,665 shares, valued at $28.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 55,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814,000 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 726,229 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $120.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 30.87 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.