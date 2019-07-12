Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Boosted By $432,900 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Sentiment Is 0.87

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 94 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 108 decreased and sold their holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 99.78 million shares, down from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tenet Healthcare Corp in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 77 Increased: 58 New Position: 36.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 1.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd acquired 3,900 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 251,875 shares with $27.97M value, up from 247,975 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $258.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 10.15 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 1.49 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has declined 36.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Bd Appoints Two Independent Directors; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE SAYS INCREASED SIZE FROM 8 TO 10 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paola Arbour Named Chief Info Officer; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of THC on Emotional Memory Retrieval (TARE); 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $46.16 million for 10.87 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. It operates in three divisions: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. holds 7.29% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation for 2.08 million shares. Glenview Capital Management Llc owns 17.90 million shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp has 3.79% invested in the company for 4.79 million shares. The New York-based Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc has invested 2.52% in the stock. Redwood Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.19 million shares.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Aurora Cannabis Could Become the King of Hemp CBD – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Medical Marijuana vs. Canopy Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cannabis Stocks With Plenty Of Green Ahead – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amid A Pot Stock Boom, I Have Misgivings About Aurora Cannabis Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $227,200 was sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.