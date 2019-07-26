Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Decreased Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $4.01 Million; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27M, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $167.06. About 1.17 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 72.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 54,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 19.94 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 4th Update; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches ‘Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo’s fake account customers to get ‘imperfect’ closure – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Great Rock Capital Closes Leverage Facility with Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $5.9 Billion; Diluted EPS of $1.12

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 41,717 shares. The California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Argent Management holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 386,970 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 965,813 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Texas-based Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 10,832 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil has 30,000 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling invested in 0.89% or 106,255 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt Inc has 151,700 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag owns 73,538 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr invested in 0.09% or 42,282 shares. White Pine invested in 5,257 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 48,117 shares.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 5,400 shares to 8,300 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,600 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Beyond Meat Will Not Save Blue Apron – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.96 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 200 shares. Centurylink Investment Management holds 5,620 shares. Century stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lpl Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Tennessee-based Laffer Investments has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Conning owns 18,082 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 19.31 million shares. Fiera Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Franklin reported 1.03M shares. Rmb Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 10,678 shares. Lafayette Invests reported 1,260 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri has 0.52% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 29,565 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 19,046 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HR Payroll Processing Services: Global Procurement Intelligence Outlook to 2023 – Paychex, ADP, Conduent, Intuit, Aon, and SD Worx are the Key Suppliers – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ATTO or ADP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is CyberArk Stock Still a Buy Near All-Time Highs? – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NelsonHall and Everest Group Name ADP a Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco QQQ Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,100 shares to 528,450 shares, valued at $31.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. The insider Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. Shares for $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. On Friday, February 8 Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,614 shares. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was sold by Weinstein Donald.