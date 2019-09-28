Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Valuation Declined; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder Harvest Management Has Lowered Position as Shares Declined

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 77,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 538,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.48M, down from 615,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $663,000, down from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 146,955 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 18,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.62M are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 5,660 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.53% stake. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 9,067 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 109,699 were reported by Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Water Island Cap Ltd Co accumulated 286,553 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 1,654 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). First Republic Invest holds 5,142 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.62% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 2.32 million shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 4.57M shares. Quantbot LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Utah Retirement holds 9,711 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16 million and $72.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 58,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95M for 18.96 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Capital Management Ltd accumulated 62,828 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Cibc Ww holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.36M shares. Dupont Mngmt reported 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Com owns 38,775 shares. Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.58% or 277,555 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 16,661 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mngmt Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 6,234 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Com has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,890 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 613,648 were accumulated by Zwj Counsel Inc. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.95% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 97,000 shares. Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 1.73% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 43,466 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Cutter Brokerage holds 15,593 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

