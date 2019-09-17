Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Cut Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holding By $908,860; Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Shorts Decreased By 0.5%

Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:ICON) had a decrease of 0.5% in short interest. ICON’s SI was 1.44 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.5% from 1.45 million shares previously. With 522,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:ICON)’s short sellers to cover ICON’s short positions. The SI to Iconix Brand Group Inc’s float is 26.68%. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.055. About 90,596 shares traded. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) has declined 82.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ICON News: 15/03/2018 – Iconix Brand Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.51; 14/03/2018 – Iconix Refinances, Takes Trademark Hit; 14/03/2018 – ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC ICON.O SEES FY REVENUE $190 MLN TO $220 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SEC FILES SUBPOENA ORDERING SHAWN ”JAY Z” CARTER TO TESTIFY OVER ROCAWEAR BRAND; 03/05/2018 – SEC PROBES POSSIBLE VIOLATIONS RELATED TO ICONIX FINL REPORTING; 04/05/2018 – Iconix 1Q Rev $48.5M; 08/05/2018 – The SEC is investigating his involvement with the Iconix Brand Group, which is being investigated for potential violations of federal securities laws related to financial reporting; 03/05/2018 – The SEC is asking Jay-Z to testify in an investigation into the Iconix Brand Group; 04/05/2018 – Iconix Sees 2018 Net $17M-Net $27M

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 3.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 15,670 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 452,630 shares with $26.47 million value, down from 468,300 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $103.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 1.30M shares traded or 11.81% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Another Sell-Off In The Cards For Schwab, TD Ameritrade and E-Trade Stock? – Forbes” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Pension Income 101: Top TFSA Stocks for Retirees to Avoid OAS Clawbacks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks for New TFSA Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34B for 11.09 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Robert Mugabe: death of a liberation “icon” who crushed his foes as Zimbabwe unravelled – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trump’s new Mexico envoy stirs hornet’s nest with Frida Kahlo jab – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.