Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $7.16 Million; Stock Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Upped Its Position by $517,500 as Stock Price Declined

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 58.04 million shares traded or 169.64% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 31,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $156.84. About 4.02 million shares traded or 31.79% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 9,650 shares to 468,300 shares, valued at $25.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.