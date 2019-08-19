Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Cut By $7.16 Million Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; Zimmer Partners LP Upped Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding By $32.28 Million

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 17.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 615,925 shares with $33.25M value, down from 750,950 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $201.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28

Zimmer Partners Lp increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 1926.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zimmer Partners Lp acquired 167,256 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Zimmer Partners Lp holds 175,940 shares with $34.01 million value, up from 8,684 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $104.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62 million shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco -7.3% amid short current-quarter guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 114,462 are owned by Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv. Bernzott Capital Advisors stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rench Wealth Management accumulated 105,835 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt holds 156,723 shares. 7,905 were reported by Arbor Inv Ltd. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 3.18 million shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Com has 3.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 54,028 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Cap Management Llc stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Altfest L J And Co Inc has invested 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Novare Management holds 84,385 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 67.18 million shares. Piedmont Inv Inc has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 2.3% or 44,270 shares. Moreover, Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.81% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.65% above currents $46.96 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, March 25. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 9,650 shares to 468,300 valued at $25.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 5,800 shares and now owns 278,820 shares. Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy Inc has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $224.67’s average target is 3.28% above currents $217.53 stock price. NextEra Energy Inc had 20 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital downgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $21800 target. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $223 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”.

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 631,488 shares to 289,255 valued at $26.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 1.11M shares and now owns 1.44 million shares. Americold Rlty Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 616,919 shares. Tx owns 39,810 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 322 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Invest Prtnrs stated it has 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 102,280 were accumulated by British Columbia Invest Management Corporation. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc has 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bancorp Of Hawaii accumulated 18,681 shares. Mairs & Power has invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.3% or 186,831 shares. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,362 shares. Montag A And Assoc reported 14,658 shares. 192,879 are held by Mackenzie Financial. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.84% or 183,035 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Inc holds 1.79% or 31,731 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,169 shares.