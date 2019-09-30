Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Magna Intl (MGA); Farmers Trust Co Has Raised Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 41,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 582,350 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99 million, up from 540,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 618,376 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 145.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 37,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 63,254 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, up from 25,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.56. About 4.76 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22,700 shares to 154,015 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 63,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,653 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Milestone Gru invested in 5,435 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lincoln National, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 54,760 shares. Sequoia Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 44,182 shares. First Interstate Bankshares reported 0.16% stake. Assetmark has invested 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation stated it has 0.77% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Welch Forbes Limited reported 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd has 68,084 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Fulton Comml Bank Na invested in 0.42% or 108,406 shares. Texas-based South Texas Money Mngmt has invested 2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 89,216 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.42% or 141,738 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 159,175 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors reported 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Zwj Investment Counsel Inc reported 2.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Looking At The Newest S&P 500 Sector After One Year – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 24 – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.