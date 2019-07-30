Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Transcanada (TRP) Holding; WPP PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (WPPGF) Sellers Increased By 23.79% Their Shorts

WPP PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (OTCMKTS:WPPGF) had an increase of 23.79% in short interest. WPPGF’s SI was 6.27M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.79% from 5.07 million shares previously. With 66,100 avg volume, 95 days are for WPP PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (OTCMKTS:WPPGF)’s short sellers to cover WPPGF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 431 shares traded. WPP plc (OTCMKTS:WPPGF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased Transcanada Corp (TRP) stake by 1.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd acquired 11,000 shares as Transcanada Corp (TRP)’s stock rose 13.64%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 629,050 shares with $28.25M value, up from 618,050 last quarter. Transcanada Corp now has $46.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 1.74M shares traded or 31.27% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS KEYSTONE XL RETURNS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH RETURNS ON SIMILAR PROJECTS; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Revenue Requirement Settlement with NGTL System Shippers; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 09/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Sundre Crossover Project in Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS COMPANY CONSIDERING JV PARTNERS FOR COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT -CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – PETRONAS SAYS ITS CANADIAN UNIT PROGRESS ENERGY IS ONE OF ELEVEN SHIPPERS INVOLVED IN APPLICATION FOR NORTH MONTNEY MAINLINE EXTENSION PIPELINE PROPOSED BY TRANSCANADA

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.04 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. It has a 6.05 P/E ratio. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

