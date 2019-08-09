Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position; Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined While First Business Financial Services Has Lowered Its Position by $310,380

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 9,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 468,300 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41M, up from 458,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 547,398 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 15,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 12.96 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc reported 92,564 shares. Altavista Wealth Management holds 102,094 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 19,160 shares. West Chester Cap Advisors has invested 0.93% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division stated it has 92,333 shares. Caledonia Investments Public Limited Company reported 4.43% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Braun Stacey Associate accumulated 346,291 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Co reported 151,479 shares. Nomura Asset Limited has 1.24 million shares. Eastern Bank & Trust holds 128,671 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Sterling Inv Management accumulated 39,073 shares. Atria Ltd Liability invested in 150,046 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 0.07% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,823 shares. Park Avenue Ltd has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Doheny Asset Ca holds 19,081 shares.

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 37,582 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $178.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 280,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

