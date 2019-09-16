Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Boosted Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Holding By $1.20 Million; Kensico Capital Management Has Boosted Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Stake By $42.07 Million

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd acquired 239,715 shares as Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)’s stock declined 24.81%. The Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd holds 5.11 million shares with $27.70M value, up from 4.87 million last quarter. Hudbay Minerals Inc now has $1.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 759,856 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 645.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired 342,000 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 395,000 shares with $48.98 million value, up from 53,000 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $12.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $117.46. About 1.70 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Urges Shareholders To Vote For Independent Directors At May Shareholder Meeting — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Attorney Says Elaine Wynn Will Dismiss Her Suit Against Wynn Resorts; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts appoints three female directors to board; 23/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $175; 02/05/2018 – WYNN COMMENTS ON SUIT FILED BY ELAINE WYNN; 06/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Comments on ISS Recommendation that Wynn Resorts Shareholders “WITHHOLD” Votes from Legacy Director John J. Hagenbu; 30/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Mails Definitive Proxy Materials and Sends Letter to Hldrs; 30/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN: NEW BOARD NEEDED BEFORE BOSTON HARBOR DECISION; 09/03/2018 – Two members of the Wynn board announced their departures this week as lawsuits against its members and Steve Wynn pile up; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Plans to Add New Directors in Coming Month

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 77,350 shares to 538,575 valued at $29.48M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) stake by 4,200 shares and now owns 193,150 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 125,844 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt owns 1.23% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 13,400 shares. M&T Natl Bank reported 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Comml Bank Of America De owns 182,154 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% stake. Columbus Hill Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 5.88% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Vident Invest Advisory Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 10,511 are owned by Hartford Investment. The California-based Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.53% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Mirae Asset Global Investments Com Limited stated it has 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Among 7 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $170 highest and $108 lowest target. $136.75’s average target is 16.42% above currents $117.46 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 15 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Jefferies. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rating on Thursday, August 8. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $12600 target. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6 with “Overweight”.

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 344,200 shares to 496,400 valued at $95.81 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Equitrans Midstream Corporat stake by 510,100 shares and now owns 7.08M shares. Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) was reduced too.