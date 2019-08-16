Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Boosted Holding in Suncor Energy New (SU) by $340,800; As Skyline Champion (SKY) Shares Rose, Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Upped Stake

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 304,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.08M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 245,629 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 10,650 shares as the company's stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 822,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65M, up from 811,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 2.60 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 120,437 shares. Gamco Et Al has 243,600 shares. 103,000 were accumulated by Teton Advisors Inc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 620,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sei Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 51,277 shares. Moreover, 12Th Street Asset Management Lc has 0.95% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 805 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,878 shares. Comm Natl Bank has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 17,145 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 234,399 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pier Limited Liability Com reported 253,459 shares stake. Northern Tru Corp invested in 0% or 560,634 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny accumulated 4,105 shares. Amer International Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 21,300 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $230.87 million activity. Another trade for 71,200 shares valued at $2.08M was sold by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC. The insider BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold 4.79 million shares worth $96.76M.