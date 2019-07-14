Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.98 N/A -0.72 0.00 uniQure N.V. 55 296.98 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Heat Biologics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Heat Biologics Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.13. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Heat Biologics Inc. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1,092.25%. uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $81 consensus price target and a 15.19% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.02% stronger performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Heat Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.