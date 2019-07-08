Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Since Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -0.72 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 53.37 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1,130.77% upside potential and an average price target of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 78.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.