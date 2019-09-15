Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.91
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-87.5%
Risk & Volatility
Heat Biologics Inc.’s 1.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.
Liquidity
5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. Its rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Heat Biologics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
The upside potential is 1,309.19% for Heat Biologics Inc. with average target price of $8. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average target price and a 584.37% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Proteon Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.35%
|-11.92%
|-7.5%
|-85.69%
|-83.18%
|-83.7%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Heat Biologics Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
