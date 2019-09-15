Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.91 N/A -0.19 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Risk & Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc.’s 1.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. Its rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Heat Biologics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 1,309.19% for Heat Biologics Inc. with average target price of $8. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average target price and a 584.37% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Proteon Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.