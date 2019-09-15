Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.91 N/A -0.19 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 102.86 N/A -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Heat Biologics Inc. has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on the other hand, has 1.82 beta which makes it 82.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

The Recommendations and Ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 1,309.19% upside potential.

Heat Biologics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 10.9%. 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.

On 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.