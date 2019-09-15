Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.91
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|102.86
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
Volatility and Risk
Heat Biologics Inc. has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on the other hand, has 1.82 beta which makes it 82.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Heat Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 1,309.19% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Heat Biologics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 10.9%. 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.