Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 14 0.00 69.07M -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Heat Biologics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9.2 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Heat Biologics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $8, and a 1,409.43% upside potential. On the other hand, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 110.53% and its average target price is $26. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Heat Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 53.6%. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.62%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. was more bearish than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.