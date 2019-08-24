Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.65 N/A -0.19 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 648.56 N/A -0.17 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

The Current Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,410.00% at a $8 consensus target price.

Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.