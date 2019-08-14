Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

This is a contrast between Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.49 N/A -0.19 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 98.60 N/A -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Heat Biologics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Heat Biologics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Volatility and Risk

Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.83 beta. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. Its rival NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. NewLink Genetics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Heat Biologics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $8, and a 1,258.70% upside potential. On the other hand, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s potential upside is 161.44% and its consensus target price is $4. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Heat Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. About 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance while NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats NewLink Genetics Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.