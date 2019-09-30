Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

This is a contrast between Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 5,905,869,525.71% 0% 0% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 2,990,303,136.19% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Heat Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,467.09% and an $8 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. About 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.