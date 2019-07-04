Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.72 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.91 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Volatility & Risk

Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.13 beta. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,059.25% and an $8 consensus price target. On the other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 76.95% and its consensus price target is $35. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Heat Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 81% respectively. About 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.