Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.62 N/A -0.19 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Heat Biologics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk & Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc. has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Heat Biologics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,190.11% and an $8 average target price. On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 192.52% and its average target price is $27. The data provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 79.5%. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.62%. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has weaker performance than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.