Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.91
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Heat Biologics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. Its rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,309.19% at a $8 average price target. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 135.29% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.62%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
