Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.91 N/A -0.19 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Heat Biologics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. Its rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,309.19% at a $8 average price target. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 135.29% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.62%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.