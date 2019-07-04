Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|4.09
|N/A
|-0.72
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Heat Biologics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.9%
|-49.6%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Risk & Volatility
Heat Biologics Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.13. Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.65 beta is the reason why it is 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Heat Biologics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1,059.25% upside potential and an average target price of $8.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 20.7% respectively. 4.1% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|-14.37%
|-21.25%
|-36.55%
|-44.18%
|-39.17%
|-10%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-6.89%
|-16.73%
|-29.85%
|-39.4%
|-52.8%
|31.31%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 31.31% stronger performance.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
