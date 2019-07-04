Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.72 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Heat Biologics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk & Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.13. Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.65 beta is the reason why it is 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Heat Biologics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1,059.25% upside potential and an average target price of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 20.7% respectively. 4.1% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 31.31% stronger performance.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.