Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

As Biotechnology companies, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.68 N/A -0.72 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Eyenovia Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Eyenovia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,188.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 10% respectively. About 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance while Eyenovia Inc. has 79.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.