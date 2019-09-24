Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

As Biotechnology companies, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.68 N/A -0.19 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility and Risk

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Heat Biologics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,400.38% for Heat Biologics Inc. with consensus target price of $8. On the other hand, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 274.53% and its consensus target price is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.