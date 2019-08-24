Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.65
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.48
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Heat Biologics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1,410.00%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 0.69% respectively. Insiders held 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.