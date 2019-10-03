Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 62.06M -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 5,986,369,497.14% 0% 0% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,060,854,700.85% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Heat Biologics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1,600.68%. Competitively the consensus price target of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14, which is potential 175.59% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 0%. About 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.