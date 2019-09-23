Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Since Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.93 N/A -0.19 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 34.76 N/A -1.76 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 and its Quick Ratio is 23.4. Aptinyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,303.51% at a $8 average target price. Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 78.57% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptinyx Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. was less bearish than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.