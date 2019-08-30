Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) Reaches $0.51 52-Week Low; ISS ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (ISFFF) Shorts Decreased By 0.84%

ISS ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:ISFFF) had a decrease of 0.84% in short interest. ISFFF’s SI was 2.31M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.84% from 2.33M shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 1155 days are for ISS ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:ISFFF)’s short sellers to cover ISFFF’s short positions. It closed at $27.98 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.46 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.51 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $17.35M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $0.46 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.56M less. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.51. About 44,405 shares traded. Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) has declined 65.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBX News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL

ISS A/S, a facility services company, provides various cleaning, property, catering, support, security, and facility management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s cleaning services include daily office cleaning, industrial cleaning, and periodical cleaning, and specialized cleaning. It currently has negative earnings. The company's property services comprise infrastructure life, building fabric, and building operational management services; systems monitoring and management of infrastructure; management and maintenance of critical environments; energy and sustainability management services; data hub and helpdesk services; and capital projects.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.35 million. The firm develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

More notable recent Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX), The Stock That Collapsed 99% – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Heat Biologics on go with early-stage study of cancer doublet therapy; shares up 12% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Heat Biologics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HTBX) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biopharmaceutical Companies Trying To Cure Cancer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.