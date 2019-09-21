Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Contrasting side by side

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.11 N/A -0.19 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Heat Biologics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.83 beta means Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility is 83.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 1,303.51% for Heat Biologics Inc. with average target price of $8. On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 306.09% and its average target price is $8. The data provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 30.8%. 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.