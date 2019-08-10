Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Contrasting side by side

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.68 N/A -0.19 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.07 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Heat Biologics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Risk & Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -3.65 beta which makes it 465.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Heat Biologics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $8, and a 1,190.11% upside potential. vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 267.65% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than vTv Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 69.32% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.