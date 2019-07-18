Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Comparison side by side

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -0.72 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 74.29 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Heat Biologics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk and Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.68 beta is the reason why it is 168.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1,130.77% upside potential and an average price target of $8. Competitively Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 0.21%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 82.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 12.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 152.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.