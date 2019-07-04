Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Comparison side by side

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.72 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 26.30 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 1,059.25%. On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s potential upside is 424.93% and its consensus price target is $5. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than VBI Vaccines Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Comparatively, VBI Vaccines Inc. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance while VBI Vaccines Inc. has 28.75% stronger performance.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.