Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Contrasting side by side

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -0.72 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 29.44 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Heat Biologics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Heat Biologics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. Its rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 1,130.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 30.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.