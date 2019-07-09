Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Contrasting side by side

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -0.72 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Heat Biologics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Heat Biologics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Risk & Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc.’s current beta is 2.13 and it happens to be 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sesen Bio Inc.’s 2.15 beta is the reason why it is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Sesen Bio Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Sesen Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,130.77% for Heat Biologics Inc. with consensus price target of $8. On the other hand, Sesen Bio Inc.’s potential downside is -22.48% and its consensus price target is $1. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.