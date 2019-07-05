Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Contrasting side by side

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.12 N/A -0.72 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

Heat Biologics Inc.’s current beta is 2.13 and it happens to be 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Heat Biologics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,059.25% for Heat Biologics Inc. with average price target of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 85.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.