Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Comparing side by side

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.21 N/A -0.72 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 145.15 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Heat Biologics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.13 shows that Heat Biologics Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Heat Biologics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,026.44% at a $8 average target price. Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $39, while its potential upside is 210.02%. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Revance Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 87.9%. 4.1% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. was less bearish than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.