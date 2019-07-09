Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -0.72 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 13.14 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Heat Biologics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility and Risk

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.51 beta and it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69

$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1,130.77%. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 101.20% and its average target price is $159.29. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 70.8% respectively. 4.1% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.