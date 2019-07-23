Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Contrasting side by side

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.20 N/A -0.72 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Heat Biologics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Risk & Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.02 beta which is 102.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4 and 14.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Heat Biologics Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,381.48%. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $82.67, while its potential upside is 49.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.