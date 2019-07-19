Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.86
|N/A
|-0.72
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.9%
|-49.6%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Heat Biologics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1,130.77% upside potential and an average price target of $8.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|-14.37%
|-21.25%
|-36.55%
|-44.18%
|-39.17%
|-10%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.48%
|-4.07%
|5.36%
|-7.09%
|-79.37%
|45.7%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 45.7% stronger performance.
Summary
Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.