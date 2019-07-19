Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -0.72 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Heat Biologics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1,130.77% upside potential and an average price target of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 45.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.