Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Comparison side by side

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.68 N/A -0.72 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 24.31 N/A -1.37 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Risk and Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.13 beta. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. Its rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,188.87% for Heat Biologics Inc. with consensus target price of $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 55.9% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.