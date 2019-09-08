Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.67 N/A -0.19 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 53.92 N/A -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.83 beta means Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility is 83.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.19 beta which makes it 119.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Heat Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average price target of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 1,403.76%. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $29.17, while its potential upside is 23.86%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 57.6% respectively. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.62%. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.