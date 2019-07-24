Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.20 N/A -0.72 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Risk & Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.13 beta. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s 108.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Heat Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Heat Biologics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1,381.48%. Competitively Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 367.29%. The data provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. was less bearish than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.