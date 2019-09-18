Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Comparing side by side

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.14 N/A -0.19 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 20.59 N/A 0.07 398.08

Demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $8, and a 1,230.89% upside potential. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $46, while its potential upside is 55.72%. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.