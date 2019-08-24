Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.65 N/A -0.19 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.12 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 highlights Heat Biologics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Heat Biologics Inc. has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,410.00% at a $8 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 55.1%. Insiders held roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.